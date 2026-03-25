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Offices for Sale in Pinsk, Belarus

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Office 3 538 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Office 3 538 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 3 538 m²
Floor 1/1
retail premises, warehouse building   g. Pinsk, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18 k   total area:…
$1,67M
VAT
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