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Сommercial property in Pinsk, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 3 538 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Commercial property 3 538 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 3 538 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises, warehouse building d. Pinsk, Krasnoarmeiska Street, 18 to Total area: 3…
$1,67M
VAT
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Office 3 538 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Office 3 538 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 3 538 m²
Floor 1/1
retail premises, warehouse building   g. Pinsk, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18 k   total area:…
$1,67M
VAT
Leave a request
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