Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pieskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pieskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Pacavichy, Belarus
3 room house
Pacavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pieskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go