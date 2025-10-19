Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Pieskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pieskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room house in Pacavichy, Belarus
3 room house
Pacavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
$25,000
