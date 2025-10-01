Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pierarostauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pierarostauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Vasiljeuka, Belarus
House
Vasiljeuka, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Strong brick house for sale in the agro-town of Vasilyevka, 45 km from Gomel. Agrogorodka ne…
$6,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pierarostauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go