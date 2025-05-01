Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pekalinski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 100 m² in Pekalin, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Pekalin, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital building of commercial purpose in a passable place!The building area is 404 sq.m., t…
$15,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go