Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Piekalinski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 100 m² in Piekalin, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Piekalin, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital building of commercial purpose in a passable place!The building area is 404 sq.m., t…
$15,500
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Piekalin, Belarus
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Piekalin, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 1 500 m²
We offer you to consider the possibility of acquiring a modern meat processing enterprise lo…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go