Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
For sale a premium modern cottage 100% ready with a swimming pool in the prestigious cottage…
$599,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Cottage with swimming pool, sauna, fireplace, personal beach and access to the lake In addit…
$260,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go