Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Patrevicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a large house 109,6,m2 (residential 66,6m2) kitchen 9,5 m2. (Brick house, flooring …
$50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Patrevicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go