Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Parsajski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale 1/2 house (half house), with a separate entrance in a small village, 1 km. from Gro…
$6,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go