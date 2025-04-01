Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pastavy District, Belarus

Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet
3
6 properties total found
House in Pastavy, Belarus
House
Pastavy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Spacious house for sale (snip area 85.8 m2)Windows PVC double-glazed, gas heating, central w…
$40,900
4 bedroom house in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Paris just 6 km away: House in Noviki - Your Idyllic Refuge_______________In the depths of t…
$67,000
House in Lyntupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lyntupski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
$48,000
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
$67,000
House in Varapajeva, Belarus
House
Varapajeva, Belarus
Area 43 m²
$4,000
House in Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kazlouscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
$4,800
