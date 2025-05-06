Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Paplauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
Apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale half house (3-room apartment in a two-family house) in the city of Guta. The villag…
$21,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for the sale of a three -room apartment in a two -apartment building
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Dacha in the CT "Red Coast" - for only 11,500 USD!Scenic location, convenient access and a r…
$11,500
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
is offered for the sale of Poldom in the village of Guta – picturesque corner near the river…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale is an impressive modern half-timbered house located in the picturesque village of t…
$134,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale three-bedroom apartment in a two-apartment house in the village of Guta – a…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
A magnificent offer surrounded by a wonderful landscape on the banks of the Berezina River i…
$279,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go