Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Paparnanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
4
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive property for business! A separate building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and …
$599,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go