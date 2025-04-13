Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Padgornauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Padgornauski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 11 rooms in Azona, Belarus
Apartment 11 rooms
Azona, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 1 581 m²
Number of floors 2
The building of the health camp "Chaika" is for saleLocation: The camp is located in the imm…
$115,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Padgornauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes