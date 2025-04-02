Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Padhornauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Padhornauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Podgornaya, Belarus
House
Podgornaya, Belarus
Area 40 m²
We offer to buy a residential house in Podgornaya. * Area: total - 40 sq.m., residential - 2…
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Padhornauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes