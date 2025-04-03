Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Sale of a two-level house with good repairs, furniture and appliances. The village is locate…
$69,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes