Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Sale of a two-level house with good repairs, furniture and appliances. The village is locate…
$69,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ozereckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes