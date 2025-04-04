Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Capital two-storey house on the banks of the canal for active recreation. A beautiful plot o…
$31,000
Leave a request
House in Osovcy, Belarus
House
Osovcy, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Assard -dumin -dumin -dumper -Kleklegodapostrookinaberegudnabugudnel -Khanavdrogodrogynoraon…
$180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes