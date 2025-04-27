Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Orsha District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
18
Cottage Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage on the banks of the Dnieper at the address: per.1 Tsvetnoy (R-N Za…
$82,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 165 m²
House for sale in "Tsarskoye village" at the address: Yazepa Drozdovich str. 2001.p. House a…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath in 2004 built in Per. Sandy.…
$85,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Orsha District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go