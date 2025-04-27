Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Orsha District, Belarus

Commercial property 26 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 26 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale Room, Orsha, st. Ostrovsky from 1 room, area 26.4 m ², floor 2/ 5, ceiling height 2…
$35,000
Commercial property 138 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 138 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
$100,000
Office 437 m² in Bałbasava, Belarus
Office 437 m²
Bałbasava, Belarus
Area 437 m²
Floor 1/1
The building of the repository is sold with a total area of ​​436.7 sq.m. located on the sit…
$26,500
Manufacture 22 306 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 22 306 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 22 306 m²
Number of floors 9
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » the detective of the d…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 995 m² in Baran, Belarus
Manufacture 1 995 m²
Baran, Belarus
Area 1 995 m²
Number of floors 3
$30,560
Manufacture 22 306 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 22 306 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 22 306 m²
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » Middle -explosion of t…
$542,484
Commercial property 42 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 42 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
Garage for sale at the address: Orsha-Vostochnaya station. Year of construction: 1981. Good …
$2,800
Commercial property 24 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
Garage for sale on Sovetskaya Street, built in 1975. Excellent location, city center. Total …
$7,000
Office 3 500 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 3 500 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 3 500 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse complex with a total area of ​​3500 sq.m. is for sale. located on a plot of 64.3…
$660,000
Office 841 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 841 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 841 m²
Number of floors 2
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » Middle -explosion open…
$21,237
Manufacture 1 297 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Manufacture 1 297 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 1 297 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale production base, on Marata street. Total area 1297 sq.m., land plot 57.96 acres. On…
$170,000
Shop 629 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Shop 629 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 629 m²
Floor 1
For sale Trading House `VAVILON` ( Ready-made business ) with 5 separate entrances with a to…
$189,000
Restaurant 138 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Restaurant 138 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
A cozy and profitable cafe in the city center is for sale (Komsomolskaya St. 16). 40 seats, …
$82,512
Commercial property 537 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 537 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling a non-food store building on the street. Sverdlova 16, total area 537 m2, on the gro…
$238,369
Shop 371 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Shop 371 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
Agreement number with the agency 298 dated 2023-06-06
$55,800
Commercial property 24 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage st. Belinsky Square from 24 to 25.2 m ², floor 1/1, ceiling height 3.5 m, brick, year…
$4,400
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a large -scale cultural entertainment center " Crown ". Krts " Cr…
$700,000
Commercial property 24 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 24 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the garage 26 Sverdlova Street Total area of 23.6 sq.m., brick 1994 building, ga…
$5,500
Commercial property 250 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Commercial property 250 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Building in the children's park of Karla MarksSquare 250 m ², brick, condition of the house:…
$75,000
Office 426 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 426 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 426 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a multifunctional, modern office (READY BUSINESS) with a total area of ​​426.2 s…
$140,000
