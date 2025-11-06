Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Number of floors 2
$1,10M
Investment 3 600 m² in Opsa, Belarus
Investment 3 600 m²
Opsa, Belarus
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 3
$75,000
