Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Akcabrski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Akcabrski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Praskurni, Belarus
House
Praskurni, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A dream of your life, a rural house, in an agricultural town. All communications, in the hou…
$17,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Akcabrski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go