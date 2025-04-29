Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Akcabrski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Akcabrski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Praskurni, Belarus
House
Praskurni, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A dream of your life, a rural house, in an agricultural town. All communications, in the hou…
$17,500
Room in Kalodnica, Belarus
Room
Kalodnica, Belarus
Area 230 m²
The property complex of Camping 1 LLC is for sale in a picturesque place on the       shore …
$115,000
