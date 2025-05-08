Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nyasvizh, Belarus

houses
6
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
2 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2-room apartment in Nesvizh! Area:total - 60.3 m2,residential - 34.5 m2,kitchen - 9…
$50,000
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House for sale in G. Nesvige d. Nesvizh is a historical and cultural city 86 km from Minsk w…
$18,000
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 111 m²
The contract number with agency 1135 dated 2025-02-24
Price on request
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 200 m²
In the picturesque city of Nesvizh, where history and nature intertwine in a harmonious danc…
$63,500
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House in Nesvizh ❤️ Spacious house with all communications is for sale - ideal for those who…
$24,900
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For sale an excellent 2-storey brick cottage with an attic in the city. Nesvizh, on Grape St…
$74,000
3 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale 3-room apartment in Nesvizh! Address: Nesvizh, 17 September, 4 Floor: 2/3Year of co…
$55,000
4 bedroom house in Nyasvizh, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque city of Nesvizh, where history and nature are intertwined in a harmonious…
$63,500
