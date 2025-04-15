Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Novakolasauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Novakolasauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Navakolasava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navakolasava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
The apartment is conveniently located on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey house, an apartment in …
$24,500
House in Novakolasauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Novakolasauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
On sale, a house ready for year -round residence (2006). all communications were introduce…
$65,000
Properties features in Novakolasauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
