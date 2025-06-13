Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Novadarozski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Novadarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Pastavicy, Belarus
House
Pastavicy, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a good residential house in the agro-town of Pastovichi of Starodorozhsky district.…
$8,000
Properties features in Novadarozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
