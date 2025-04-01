Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Niomanski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Commercial property 184 m² in Mahilna, Belarus
Commercial property 184 m²
Mahilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a land plot in the agro -town grave. Agrogorodok is in a picturesque…
$18,500
