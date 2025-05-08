Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
Unique cottage ❤️ For sale a unique cottage in the picturesque village of Kurganovka! This i…
$99,000
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
A garden house is for sale in Styki. 7 km from Borisov.House block 2023 years of constructio…
$13,100
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House in Lankovschina ❤️ Nice house with a large plot in the village of Lankivshchyna! Addre…
$6,900
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Country house can be used as a country house, and for permanent residence. Gas in the yard,…
$22,000
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A residential building for sale in Lankivsk region. Coordinates 54.257991,28.683054 The idea…
$5,700
House in Nemanica, Belarus
House
Nemanica, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Attention in the sale of a house 7 km from Borisov.House area 42.2/28.6/13.6The plot of land…
$16,500
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Buy a house in the village of Staiki ❤️ Your attention is represented by a log house with a …
$19,900
House in Nemanica, Belarus
House
Nemanica, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A house for sale in ag. Nemanica with very good repairs. The house itself is made of timber,…
$49,900
House in Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A house for sale, in a picturesque place. Good access roads and excellent transport links to…
$17,000
