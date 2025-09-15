Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navapolatsk
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Navapolatsk, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
$24
per night
2 room apartment in Navapolatsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/9
$24
per night
