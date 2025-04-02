Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navamysski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Ciesaulie, Belarus
House
Ciesaulie, Belarus
Area 37 m²
!On sale is a house with a large plot! * Area: total – 36 sq.m., residential – 26.4 sq.m.; *…
$5,900
