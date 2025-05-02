Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Navadvorski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 151 m²
For sale is a ready-made block house, lined with brick in ag. New yard 3 km from MKAD, Pukho…
$128,999

House in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
House
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Renovated house for sale!Total area: 190 m2The house consists of two parts: one of the log, …
$115,000

House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in a picturesque ag. Gatovo. Minsk region, Minsk region. 7 km from Moscow. O…
$39,900

House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 220 m²
We'll sell the house in ag. Gatovo. The house was built in 2016. Completely completed and re…
$165,000

House in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
House
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 24 m²
House for sale in the village of Bolshaya Trostenets, Mogilev direction, only 3 km from Mosc…
$34,500

2 room house in Hatava, Belarus
2 room house
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in a picturesque ag. Gatovo. Minskobl., Minsk-n. 7 Spocad. --------------…
$39,900

House in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
House
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale 3 km from Minsk in Bolshaya Trostenets with a plot of 7 a…
$165,000

House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale a large House in the village of Osievka - Minsk district, Novodvorsky S/S, Minsk re…
$79,900

Cottage in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Cottage
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 243 m²
Exclusive! Your family paradise is 10 minutes from Minsk! Sale of a luxurious two-storey ma…
$205,000

House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Good three-storey House of timber in SK Staiki, Minsk district, Novodvorsky S/S, ST Olympiat…
$47,000


