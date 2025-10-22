Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Naracki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
$23,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go