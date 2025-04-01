Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzyel
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Myadzyel, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
5
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
A two -level apartment is sold in a suburb of Myadel, in the picturesque village of Boyars, …
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
$75,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Myadzyel, Belarus
2 room house
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
Land plot with a house in a picturesque place! A spacious land plot with a single-level hou…
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Myadzyel, Belarus
House
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 178 m²
$75,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
$34,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 223 m²
$78,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Myadzyel, Belarus
House
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 60 m²
House for sale near Lake Myastro in Myadel!The house is logged, lined with brick! Four rooms…
$34,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Myadzyel, Belarus
Cottage
Myadzyel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
$126,990
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes