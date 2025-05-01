Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myadzel District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale on the shore of Lake Naroch (the first coastline) in the resort village of Naroch c…
$310,000
Cottage in Miadziel, Belarus
Cottage
Miadziel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Excellent cottage in Myadel with a picturesque view of Lake Myastro. Myadel district center …
$126,990
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 112 m²
The pearl of Belarus, yeah. Naroch attracts millions of tourists, a unique nature reserve an…
$106,000
Properties features in Myadzel District, Belarus

