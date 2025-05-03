Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Motalski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Motalski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Motal, Belarus
House
Motal, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Residential house in Ivanovo district. 1972 1 floor General.SNB - 90.6 sq.m., General. - 90.…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Motalski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go