  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mogilev District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$18,000
House in Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale dacha in ST Builder -2, next to the railway station Voloki, Orshanskoe fortificatio…
$6,500
House in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A residential house in Rakuzovka Buynichsky village council was put up for sale. 8 kilometer…
$16,700
House in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A good cottage is sold in a large garden partnership "Chemist". The bus from Mogilev to the …
$9,500
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,634
