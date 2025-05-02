Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mogilev District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus

Bujnicki selski Savet
3
Vendarazski selski Savet
3
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
We offer a house 8 km from Mogilev. To stop der. Hoods run the city bus 14 in the direction,…
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale dacha in ST Builder -2, next to the railway station Voloki, Orshanskoe fortificatio…
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Syalyets, Belarus
House
Syalyets, Belarus
Area 27 m²
** 15 acres plot for sale with unfinished house in the village of Selets 2 (Mogilevsky distr…
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a good 2-storey house-house, on a brick foundation. Water heating through the stove…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bujnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A residential house in Rakuzovka Buynichsky village council was put up for sale. 8 kilometer…
$16,700
Leave a request
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,634
Leave a request
House in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A good cottage is sold in a large garden partnership "Chemist". The bus from Mogilev to the …
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
The plot is for sale in a picturesque place of pine forest near the Dnieper, 5 km from the t…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Bujnichy, Belarus
House
Bujnichy, Belarus
Area 61 m²
*** For sale a good brick house with renovation in the agro-town of Buynichi near Mogilev***…
$62,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mikalaeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Mikalaeuka 2, Belarus
Area 303 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$180,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Mogilev District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
