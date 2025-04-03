Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mirski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a house with an area of 84.1 square meters on a plot of 25 acres in the city of .Mi…
$29,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes