Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Metcanski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
8
9 properties total found
House in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
House
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A house in the suburbs of Borisov. Credit, exchange! ❤️Welcome to a cozy and eco-friendly ho…
$25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
❤️An excellent house for sale in D. Green Dubrava, Borisov district. ‼️The plot is flat. Nea…
$4,000
Leave a request
House in Staraa Metca, Belarus
House
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Welcome to your dream of home! ❤️ The house is located right on the bank of the river, is a …
$11,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
House with a plot in a picturesque place ❤️ This house is not just walls and a roof. It’s an…
$3,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House for sale in the village of Malaya Ukholoda (9 km. from Borisov).The house is located o…
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale a cozy house in Borisov district, the village of Dobritskoe, just 19 km from the ci…
$20,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
Bright three-bedroom apartment with good renovation! ❤️ For sale is a unique bright two-bedr…
$26,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Reliable house with spacious plot ❤️ Strong and reliable house located in the quiet village …
$7,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
House
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Area 92 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️For sale a cozy and spacious house 9 km from Borisov! Address: B…
$30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Metcanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go