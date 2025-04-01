Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miotcanski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Shop 348 m² in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 348 m²
Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale specialized retail building in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total area 358.1 sq.m…
$9,800
