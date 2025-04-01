Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miotcanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Miotcanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Balsaja Uchaloda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
$26,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
