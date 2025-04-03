Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Milovidy, Belarus
House
Milovidy, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Area: total - 107.1 sq.m., residential - 40.7 sq.m., kitchen - 10 sq.m. The house consists o…
$21,100
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes