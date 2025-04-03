Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Milovidy, Belarus
House
Milovidy, Belarus
Area 107 m²
Area: total - 107.1 sq.m., residential - 40.7 sq.m., kitchen - 10 sq.m. The house consists o…
$21,100
Properties features in Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

