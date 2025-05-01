Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 1 815 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 815 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 815 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse complex located at: Minsk district, M-1, 348 km, 1. …
$1,07M
Warehouse 616 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 616 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 616 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouse space in the village of Bordilovka. The total area is 616 sq.m. Land plot …
$58,000
