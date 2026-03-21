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Сommercial property in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Manufacture 92 m² in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The store building with an area of 92.1 m2 is for sale, located at the address: Minsky distr…
$30,000
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Office 3 662 m² in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 3 662 m²
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 662 m²
Number of floors 1
retail premises, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi total area: 3661.9 m2 Land plots (permane…
$1,59M
VAT
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Commercial property 3 662 m² in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 3 662 m²
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 662 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises, warehouses Yeah. Mihanovichi Total area: 3661.9 m2 Land plots (right of…
$1,59M
VAT
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Warehouse 1 815 m² in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 815 m²
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 815 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse complex located at: Minsk district, M-1, 348 km, 1. …
$1,07M
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