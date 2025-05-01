Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mihanavicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
6
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a store building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk distri…
$85,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go