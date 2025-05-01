Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mihanavicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
6
Manufacture Delete
2 properties total found
Manufacture 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale, a production building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk dist…
$85,000
