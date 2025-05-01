Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mihanavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$21,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go