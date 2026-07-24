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Shops for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Shop 1 610 m² in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 1 610 m²
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 51
Area 1 610 m²
Floor 1/3
Building for sale in the recreation center near Molodechno ❤️ A residential building (househ…
$117,610
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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