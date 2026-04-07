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Сommercial property in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 610 m² in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 610 m²
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 51
Area 1 610 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale building in the recreation center near Molodechno. ❤️ For sale a residential buildi…
$85,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Commercial property 1 610 m² in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 610 m²
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 51
Area 1 610 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale building in the recreation center near Molodechno. ❤️ For sale a residential buildi…
$85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
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Realting.com
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